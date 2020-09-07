Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The westbound lanes of the Warrego Highway are partially blocked at Minden after a two-vehicle crash this morning.
The westbound lanes of the Warrego Highway are partially blocked at Minden after a two-vehicle crash this morning.
News

Three taken to hospital after two-vehicle Warrego crash

Lachlan Mcivor
7th Sep 2020 10:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THREE people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway on Monday morning.

Westbound lanes at Minden were partially blocked after the incident between a truck and another vehicle at the intersection of Mountain View Dr about 9.40am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the vehicles have now been moved and the highway was now clear.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said three people were taken to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions with no major injuries.

A fourth person declined treatment.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Secret hospital deaths: Fatal mistakes hidden

        Premium Content Secret hospital deaths: Fatal mistakes hidden

        Health At a Brisbane hospital, a woman arrived for a routine CT scan. Thirty seconds later, she was dead – and hospital staff are to blame.

        ELECTION: Who we know is running for seat of Lockyer

        Premium Content ELECTION: Who we know is running for seat of Lockyer

        Politics Queensland will take to the polls on October 31. Here’s the list of who we know...

        Two teens injured in late night rollover

        Premium Content Two teens injured in late night rollover

        News Two teenage girls have been taken to hospital

        WEEKLY WRAP UP: Major headlines you may have missed

        WEEKLY WRAP UP: Major headlines you may have missed

        Community Coronavirus outbreak, highway plans revealed and drug drivers in your weekly wrap...