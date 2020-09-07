Three taken to hospital after two-vehicle Warrego crash
THREE people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway on Monday morning.
Westbound lanes at Minden were partially blocked after the incident between a truck and another vehicle at the intersection of Mountain View Dr about 9.40am.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the vehicles have now been moved and the highway was now clear.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said three people were taken to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions with no major injuries.
A fourth person declined treatment.