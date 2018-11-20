Menu
File photo: Surf life savers were called to rescue three Schoolies after they attempted to swim across a Caloundra passage.
News

Three rescued after Schoolies adventure goes wrong

Ashley Carter
by
20th Nov 2018 1:42 PM | Updated: 2:02 PM

THREE Schoolies have been rescued by surf life savers this afternoon after they attempted to swim across a Caloundra passage.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokesperson said the Schoolies had tried to swim across from Happy Valley to Bribie Island.

They were rescued by Kings Beach life savers after they started to struggle halfway across the passage.

The Brisbane graduates were sober and well-behaved, according to life savers.

"It's a great reminder to put safety first, to look out for your mates and to chat to surf life savers if you're unsure about conditions," the SLSQ spokesperson said.

Paramedics were not called to the incident and no further treatment was required.

caloundra editors picks happy valley schoolies surf life savers surf life saving queensland
