Menu
Login
The resident llama gets up close and personal with visitors
The resident llama gets up close and personal with visitors Nathan Greaves
News

Three Ponies, plenty of smiles

Nathan Greaves
by
9th Jul 2019 2:00 PM

KIDS love animals, so it should come as no surprise that the 3 Ponies Petting Farm proved to be a hit with visitors at the Laidley Show.

The titular three ponies were all in attendance, and spent hours taking children for rides around their small enclosure.

There were plenty of other animals for guests to interact with as well, including mice, chickens, ducks, geese, goats, sheep, pigs, an alpaca and one very photogenic llama.

"What you have on a farm, we have in here,” Co-Manager Dayle Gosley said.

"The kids get a taste of country life, see what it's like to have animals around all the time, especially smaller ones.”

The 3 Ponies Petting Farm has been a part of the Laidley Show for the past three years, and always draws a steady turnout of visitors.

Dayle said he was passionate about providing those visitors with the opportunity to learn more about the animals.

"It's entertaining and educating for children and adults of all ages. That's the main reason we do it.”

Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Lawn mowing gets mean

    Lawn mowing gets mean

    News Ride-on mowers got a major makeover for a race at this year's Laidley Show

    Ever wanted to grow your own mushrooms?

    Ever wanted to grow your own mushrooms?

    News Learn to grow your own mushrooms

    Drink drivers continue to shock police with disdain for law

    Drink drivers continue to shock police with disdain for law

    News Thefts and drink-drivers have kept Laidley Police busy

    Murder charge laid over stabbing, one suspect on the run

    Murder charge laid over stabbing, one suspect on the run

    News Police have arrested a 26-year-old man