Three Ponies, plenty of smiles

The resident llama gets up close and personal with visitors Nathan Greaves

KIDS love animals, so it should come as no surprise that the 3 Ponies Petting Farm proved to be a hit with visitors at the Laidley Show.

The titular three ponies were all in attendance, and spent hours taking children for rides around their small enclosure.

There were plenty of other animals for guests to interact with as well, including mice, chickens, ducks, geese, goats, sheep, pigs, an alpaca and one very photogenic llama.

"What you have on a farm, we have in here,” Co-Manager Dayle Gosley said.

"The kids get a taste of country life, see what it's like to have animals around all the time, especially smaller ones.”

The 3 Ponies Petting Farm has been a part of the Laidley Show for the past three years, and always draws a steady turnout of visitors.

Dayle said he was passionate about providing those visitors with the opportunity to learn more about the animals.

"It's entertaining and educating for children and adults of all ages. That's the main reason we do it.”