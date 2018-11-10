Menu
A house fire has broken out in Sunrise Beach.
A house fire has broken out in Sunrise Beach. Allan Reinikka ROK220617aFiretra
Three patients in Coast house fire, more on roads

Amber Hooker
by
10th Nov 2018 9:19 AM | Updated: 9:52 AM

A HOUSE fire has broken out in a Sunshine Beach bedroom, with firefighters on scene and more responding.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said three patients are being treated for smoke inhalation at the Challenge Court address.

Two firefighters are in breathing apparatus and others are in action on the hose reel to battle the blaze.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said multiple crews are on their way after receiving the call about 9am.

The fire comes as emergency services also respond to a mult-vehicle crash southbound on the Bruce Hwy near the Yandina-Coolum Rd exit.

Firefighters are also cutting a patient free from the wreckage of a separate single-vehicle crash in Tinbeerwah.  

car crash editors picks firefighters house fire qas qps smoke inhalation
