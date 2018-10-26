Menu
Login
Leilani Hockney reads a book at the Family and Community Place Yarrabilba.
Leilani Hockney reads a book at the Family and Community Place Yarrabilba.
Health

Triple dose of immunisation centres

by Judith kerr
26th Oct 2018 8:28 AM

LOGAN City Council plans to open three new immunisation clinics and merge two others by the end of next year.

The first new clinic will open at Yarrabilbas Family and Community Place next month. The clinic will operate every Wednesday and will service Tamborine, Logan Village, Buccan, Cedar Creek and Jimboomba.

Council is hoping that by early next year, a new clinic will open at Flagstone State School with another new clinic hoped to start in 2019 at Greenbank State High.

 

The new Family and Community Place at Yarrabilba will offer an immunisation program. PHOTOS: JUDITH KERR
The new Family and Community Place at Yarrabilba will offer an immunisation program. PHOTOS: JUDITH KERR

 

The clinics will provide vaccinations listed under the national immunisation program schedule and national health guidelines.

The Yarrabilba Family and community Place opened on October 8 and in its first week 398 people visited.

Related Items

Show More
centres editors picks health immunisation logal

Top Stories

    Dancers to strut their stuff at Disneyland

    Dancers to strut their stuff at Disneyland

    News Dance Force members are travelling to Hong Kong to perform down the main street of Disneyland in December.

    • 26th Oct 2018 9:00 AM
    Meeting live-streaming a no go for councils

    Meeting live-streaming a no go for councils

    News Residents will have to attend in person

    • 26th Oct 2018 8:55 AM
    Alcohol delivery to your doorstep

    Alcohol delivery to your doorstep

    News "They don't have to get out of their pyjamas if they don't want to.”

    Local Partners