Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Westin Brisbane
The Westin Brisbane
Health

Three new covid cases in QLD

by Cormac Pearson
2nd Dec 2020 11:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THREE new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded today as overseas travellers continue to return home.

It brings Queensland's total active cases to 10 which is currently the third most by state in Australia behind South Australia (11) and Western Australia (23).

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the new cases were all acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine with 4,581 tests carried out in Queensland yesterday.

Queensland has now had 78 days without community transmission of COVID-19.

Community Newsletter SignUp
The Westin in Brisbane where quarantine has taken place.
The Westin in Brisbane where quarantine has taken place.

It comes as eleven police officers were forced into quarantine last week after having to restrain a man in hotel quarantine who was infected with the virus.

None of the officers have tested positive for the virus since the incident.

With Queensland's borders now open to all of Australia, the current state tally for active cases is Western Australia - 23, South Australia - 11, Queensland - 10, Northern Territory - 7, New South Wales - 4, ACT - 2 while Victoria and Tasmania have no active cases.

Originally published as Three new covid cases in QLD

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alleged thieves charged for multiple Esk business break-ins

        Premium Content Alleged thieves charged for multiple Esk business break-ins

        Crime BUSINESSES have been targeted in a series of break-and-enters and public nuisance complaints. DETAILS HERE:

        Warning as ‘very, very hot’ heatwave continues to cook state

        Premium Content Warning as ‘very, very hot’ heatwave continues to cook state

        Weather Queensland heatwave expected to continue until next week

        China tensions threatens state’s recovery: Premier

        Premium Content China tensions threatens state’s recovery: Premier

        Politics Premier warns trade tensions with China could cost Queensland jobs

        Local taxi driver busted more than 4x legal limit

        Premium Content Local taxi driver busted more than 4x legal limit

        News The magistrate was not impressed with the man’s actions when he appeared in Gatton...