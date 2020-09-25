Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Three more charged over Surfers stabbing death

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
25th Sep 2020 7:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Three more people have been charged over the murder of a Beenleigh father in Surfers Paradise on Wednesday night.

It brings the number of people charged over the incident to five.

A 24-year-old Surfers Paradise man has been charged with one count of murder and three counts of assault.

Gold Coast stabbing victim Raymond Harris. Photo: Supplied
Gold Coast stabbing victim Raymond Harris. Photo: Supplied

A 19-year-old Surfers Paradise woman and a 32-year-old Rocklea man have both been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

All three people will appear in Southport Magistrates Court today.

Raymond Harris died after he suffered a stab wound during an incident on Cavill Avenue, in the heart of Surfers Paradise about 9pm on Wednesday.

The other men charged were a 21-year-old man from Tinana and an 18-year-old from Pimpama.

The were each charged with one count of murder and three of assault.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Three more charged over Surfers stabbing death

More Stories

court crime gold coast murder stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News THIS $3 a week for 12 weeks deal gives you full access to your local and regional news as well as full access to the Courier Mail. FULL DETAILS INSIDE:

        Miles calls out feds for removing troops from border

        Premium Content Miles calls out feds for removing troops from border

        Politics Deputy Premier Steven Miles calls out Federal Government on ‘lies’

        Early voters gain second pre-polling booth for Lockyer

        Premium Content Early voters gain second pre-polling booth for Lockyer

        News WITH just one pre-polling booth originally planned for the Lockyer, a second has...

        Man arrested en route to court, taken to prison

        Premium Content Man arrested en route to court, taken to prison

        Crime ON HIS way to court, police intercepted a 31-year-old who was wanted on a return to...