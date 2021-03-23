Menu
Three months, 145 cases, dozens of mutant strains: COVID Qld

by Janelle Miles
23rd Mar 2021 6:39 PM
A Queensland case of COVID-19 is being cared for in a Brisbane hospital intensive care unit on a ventilator.

The case in the Princess Alexandra Hospital is one of 63 active infections in the state, including three new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, but the only one in ICU.

All three of the new infections had travelled from or transited through Papua New Guinea, which is experiencing an escalating outbreak of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

 

Queensland Health has been notified of 60 cases of SARS-CoV-2 in people who have been in PNG since the start of the year.

Between January 1 to March 17, 145 people were detected as having the COVID-19 virus while in hotel quarantine in Queensland.

Of those, genomic sequencing detected 25 cases of the UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 and eight people had the South African variant.

Both have been labelled as "variants of concern" because of their high level of transmissibility.

Queensland has had 1422 confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 since the start of the pandemic.

The latest figures show Queensland Health has delivered 40,870 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Almost 2.1 million tests for SARS-CoV-2 have been performed in Queensland since late January last year.

The state's last death from COVID-19 was 11 months ago when an 83-year-old man died.

Originally published as Three months, 145 cases, dozens of mutant strains: COVID in Qld

