Three month wait for problem croc removal

THE removal of problem crocodiles in North Queensland could take up to three months, according to the State Government's recommended time frame.

Environment Minister Leanne Enoch would not be drawn into directly answering questions from the LNP about whether the time period was "acceptable" to the community during an estimates hearing yesterday.

Hinchinbrook Shire Council Mayor Ramon Jayo photographed this crocodile from the cab of his tractor. Photo: Ramon Jayo

"My department has an outstanding record in terms of investigating every sighting that comes through the Crocwise program," she said.

LNP environment spokesman David Crisafulli said the wait time should be "hours or days" not "weeks or months".

"It needs to be an instant priority and I would think for the fair-minded North Queenslander who understands how important this issue is for the safety of our families, for the economy of our towns, that this is an almighty 'croc' out," he said.

Hinchinbrook Mayor Ramon Jayo said he was "stunned" by the three-month window.

"How am I going to explain that to the surf lifesavers when they ring me up to say there's a croc in the nets," he said. "We have crocodiles in our backyards, the creeks that run by our state schools and farms."

Mr Jayo said the goal "clearly indicates" the Government knows there is an "explosion" of crocodiles.

"They know what's going on because they've given themselves a huge window to actually respond to all the reports of problem crocs," he said. "The rangers on the ground are doing a wonderful job, but they don't have the resources to start dealing with the number of crocs coming into play," he said.