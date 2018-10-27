Three legends inducted to hall of fame

HONOURED: Lockyer Valley artist Sharon Davson has been inducted as a Lockyer Legend.

A FORMER mayor, artist and para-Olympian have been inducted into the Lockyer Legends Wall of Fame.

Withcott athlete Claire Keefer, the late Steve Jones and international artists Sharon Davson all have a larger-than-life portrait hanging at the Lockyer Cultural Centre.

The trio were inducted into the wall of fame at the cultural centre on Wednesday night in front of friends and family.

Ann Jones said it was an honour for the family to have Mr Jones named as a Lockyer Legend.

"Steve would have definitely been very humbled by this recognition," she said.

Mr Jones was an avid supporter of everything Lockyer Valley, and gained international exposure of the devastating 2011 and 2013 floods.

He had an 'extra ordinary' approach who achieved extraordinary things before his sudden passing in 2016.

After suffering an injury before London, 2017, Ms Keefer, 23, scored a personal best at the games.

Her painted portrait is a reflection of her success and emotion.

"This is my community and its great to be recognised and representing it," Ms Keefer said.

"It's a real honour and a privilege."

Ms Keefer won a silver medal for shotput at the 2017 Para-Athletics World Championships and claimed a bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

Seeing a masterpiece of herself on the wall, Ms Davson was humbled by the hometown recognition.

"It makes you feel completely welcome, even if you don't live here permanently any more," Ms Davson said.

Her art has inspired many people worldwide, including those from religious backgrounds, encouraging them to paint, draw and craft their emotions and spiritual connections.

Ms Davson was originally named a champion in 2009, however through her outstanding achievements across the past decade, she has been inducted as a legend.

Lockyer Legends was launched 10 years ago as part of the Q150 initiative.

In 2009, a total of 15 individuals were selected to be raised onto the Legends Wall of Fame

Eighteen individuals received the title of Lockyer Champion, which were included in a leather-bound album.

The process of finding the latest legends was started again in April, when LVRC asked the community to nominate suitable candidates who had lived, been educated or significantly contributed to the growth of the region in the past 10 years.

They had to represent the Lockyer Valley at a state or national level.

A total of 13 nominations were received, and three were inducted as Lockyer Legends.

Four individuals were inducted as Lockyer Champions

"I am not surprised, but rather humbled that so many considerate and passionate individuals continue to go above and beyond to make the Lockyer Valley what it is," Cr Milligan said.

Lockyer Champions

Charlie Gunne - Local Government advocate

Ronald (Wally) Mason - teacher, mentor and advisor

Shelley Nowlan - Chief nursing and midwifery officer, Queensland

Ryan Scott - BMX superstar