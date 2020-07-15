Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Three lanes closed after truck, car collide on highway

Lachlan Mcivor
15th Jul 2020 2:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE person is being treated at the scene of a crash between a truck and a car just near the entry for the Toowoomba Bypass.

Paramedics are currently treating one person after responding to a call at 1.55pm in Helidon Spa on the Warrego Highway.

Another person refused treatment.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said three lanes of the highway are blocked but could not say which lanes that included.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics responded to a report of a truck and car crash.

"One patient has refused treatment or transport," he said.

"The second patient is still being treated."

toowoomba second range crossing warrego highway
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teenage boys arrested with shotgun after car crash

        premium_icon Teenage boys arrested with shotgun after car crash

        Crime AN ALLEGED late-night crime spree resulted in a car crash and two teens arrested for stealing a shotgun and ammunition.

        'Friendly backpacker’ fined $1300 for morning walk

        premium_icon 'Friendly backpacker’ fined $1300 for morning walk

        Crime A backpacker said she greeted a group of people in a paddock when a police car...

        Drunk driver refuses RBT, fears catching virus

        premium_icon Drunk driver refuses RBT, fears catching virus

        Crime A Lockyer man refused to co-operate with police after he was pulled over for a...

        Cannabis, pipe found in drug drivers cars

        premium_icon Cannabis, pipe found in drug drivers cars

        News Three drivers have been busted for drug-related driving matters this week.