Three lanes closed after truck, car collide on highway

ONE person is being treated at the scene of a crash between a truck and a car just near the entry for the Toowoomba Bypass.

Paramedics are currently treating one person after responding to a call at 1.55pm in Helidon Spa on the Warrego Highway.

Another person refused treatment.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said three lanes of the highway are blocked but could not say which lanes that included.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics responded to a report of a truck and car crash.

"One patient has refused treatment or transport," he said.

"The second patient is still being treated."