Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Three children, including an infant, were taken to Ipswich Hospital after a crash on the Brisbane Valey Highway on Saturday night.
Three children, including an infant, were taken to Ipswich Hospital after a crash on the Brisbane Valey Highway on Saturday night.
News

Three kids including infant taken to hospital after crash

Lachlan Mcivor
4th Oct 2020 9:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THREE children, including an infant, were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Saturday night.

Paramedics assessed five people at the scene of the crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway at Fernvale just before 8pm.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said two primary school aged children, one with head pain and the other with neck pain, were taken to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions.

An infant was also transported to hospital for precautionary reasons.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s both declined transport to hospital.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Business grants to create more than 600 jobs

        Premium Content Business grants to create more than 600 jobs

        News 600 jobs will be created in regional Queensland after the Palaszczuk Government allocated more $3.14 million to 15 rural businesses.

        Driver hospitalised after hatchback-station wagon crash

        Premium Content Driver hospitalised after hatchback-station wagon crash

        News A patient was rushed to hospital with head injuries following a two-car collision.

        Lockyer Valley raid uncovers man’s ‘impure’ drug stash

        Premium Content Lockyer Valley raid uncovers man’s ‘impure’ drug stash

        Crime A REGENCY Downs man says he has been ripped off, and the drugs weren’t pure when...

        Major market event to take over Gatton this weekend

        Premium Content Major market event to take over Gatton this weekend

        Community MORE than 50 stall holders have signed up to sell their goods, with an anticipated...