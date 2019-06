Three people have been injured in a car and truck collision in Wanora.

Paramedics were called to the scene and assessed the patients who suffered minor injuries.

A female in her 60s, a male in his 60s and a male in his 30s were assessed but declined transport to hospital.

The car and truck collided on the Brisbane Valley Highway and Glamorgan Vale Road intersection just after 2.20pm.