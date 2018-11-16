Three injured in serious crash

Three people are being treated at the scene.

THREE people are being treated for injuries after a serious multi-vehicle incident in Fernvale this afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on Forest Hill-Fernvale Road at around 2:15pm.

A rescue helicopter had been tasked to the scene to attend to the patients, which included a young adult male who was trapped in a vehicle.

The man has since been freed but had sustained head and leg injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area as road closures are in place.

More to follow as details emerge.