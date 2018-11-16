Menu
Login
Three people are being treated at the scene.
Three people are being treated at the scene. File
News

Three injured in serious crash

Meg Bolton
by
16th Nov 2018 3:01 PM

THREE people are being treated for injuries after a serious multi-vehicle incident in Fernvale this afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on Forest Hill-Fernvale Road at around 2:15pm.

A rescue helicopter had been tasked to the scene to attend to the patients, which included a young adult male who was trapped in a vehicle.

The man has since been freed but had sustained head and leg injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area as road closures are in place.

More to follow as details emerge.

breaking emergency fernvale rescue helicopter two vehicle crash
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Vote: Would you pay more for Australian produce?

    Vote: Would you pay more for Australian produce?

    News Vote in our weekly reader poll

    • 16th Nov 2018 3:55 PM
    $20,000 worth of tools stolen from volunteer organisation

    $20,000 worth of tools stolen from volunteer organisation

    News President Tom Mulcahy said the latest theft was a devastating blow.

    Plenty of fun to be had in the Lockyer this weekend

    Plenty of fun to be had in the Lockyer this weekend

    News Fill your weekend schedules with events across the Lockyer.

    Young driving maestro driven to achieve more

    Young driving maestro driven to achieve more

    News Get to know racing driver Cameron Shields.

    Local Partners