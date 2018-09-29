Menu
Login
TSV Generic Emergency Services. Police, Ambulance, Fire, QFRS, Crocodile warning sign, Handcuffs, Police tape, Lights, Police Aware, Fire Hose, Fire kit, Rescue, Radio, Lifepac, Ambulance kit, Markings.
TSV Generic Emergency Services. Police, Ambulance, Fire, QFRS, Crocodile warning sign, Handcuffs, Police tape, Lights, Police Aware, Fire Hose, Fire kit, Rescue, Radio, Lifepac, Ambulance kit, Markings. FILE
Crime

Three in hospital after early morning assaults

Stuart Cumming
by
29th Sep 2018 8:46 AM | Updated: 1:09 PM

PARAMEDICS took three people to hospital from three separate assaults in less than half and hour this morning.

The first was an Ocean Street incident at Maroochydore in which two men had believed to be fighting about 2.25am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a possible head injury.

The spokeswoman said the man was conscious at the time of be taken to hospital.

The next was in Maltman Street, Kings Beach, at 2.41am.

A person was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition for a suspected head injury.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man was taken to hospital after paramedics were called to an assault at the Duporth Tavern in Maroochydore at 2.47am.

The man was in a stable condition.

ambulance assault caloundra maroochydore sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Somerset to gain a new CEO for 2019

    Somerset to gain a new CEO for 2019

    News Bain steps down from top job after 18 years of service.

    Lockyer cricketers eager to take chance presented to them

    Lockyer cricketers eager to take chance presented to them

    News Lockyer cricket enter the Harding-Madsen Shield for the first time.

    Belinda is using her frustrations to change the system

    Belinda is using her frustrations to change the system

    News Meet Belinda Barrie, she's trying to make the health system better.

    VOTE: Do we need more public transport in the region?

    VOTE: Do we need more public transport in the region?

    News Have your say in our weekly reader poll

    Local Partners