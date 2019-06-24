Menu
Three hospitalised after night of crashes in Lockyer Valley

Dominic Elsome
by
24th Jun 2019 7:25 AM

THREE people have been hospitalised after a night of crashes on Lockyer Valley roads.

It started with a single vehicle incident in Gatton.

Paramedics were called at 7.42pm after reports a vehicle had crashed into a pole on the corner of Golf Links Drive and Woodlands Road.

One patient was assessed at the scene and transported to Gatton Hospital in a stable condition.

Then at 11.30pm, paramedics were again on scene at another single vehicle incident on the Warrego Highway.

Two patients were assessed after a crash in Hatton Vale.

Both were transported in a stable condition to the Ipswich Hospital.

