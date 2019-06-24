Three hospitalised after night of crashes in Lockyer Valley
THREE people have been hospitalised after a night of crashes on Lockyer Valley roads.
It started with a single vehicle incident in Gatton.
Paramedics were called at 7.42pm after reports a vehicle had crashed into a pole on the corner of Golf Links Drive and Woodlands Road.
One patient was assessed at the scene and transported to Gatton Hospital in a stable condition.
Then at 11.30pm, paramedics were again on scene at another single vehicle incident on the Warrego Highway.
Two patients were assessed after a crash in Hatton Vale.
Both were transported in a stable condition to the Ipswich Hospital.