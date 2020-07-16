Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service attended to the Warrego Hwy, Morven this morning.
Queensland Ambulance Service attended to the Warrego Hwy, Morven this morning.
Three hospitalised after highway rollover west of Roma

Georgie Adams
16th Jul 2020 7:41 AM | Updated: 12:19 PM
TWO children and one adult were hospitalised after the car they were travelling in rolled on the Warrego Highway.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said a 39-year-old man, 28-year-old woman and two children were travelling on the Warrego Hwy at Morven about 1.48am this morning when the accident happened.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the driver was trying to avoid hitting a kangaroo.

The female and two children were transported to Charleville Health Service for precautionary measures.

The man declined ambulance services.

