Three Hawks soar high in representative team

RUGBY LEAGUE: Hawks under-18 players Jackson Morgan, Brandon Clarke and Joel Brett can't wait to get back on the field for Gatton after playing for the Mustangs. Meg Bolton

RUGBY LEAGUE: With more representative players than ever before there is no denying the Gatton Hawks Rugby League club are improving every year.

The club not only have more representative players in the A grade squad, it also had six players in their under-18 team picked.

The number is a drastic improvement for the under-18 team who last year, had no players picked.

This year, the team had five players picked for the Western Mustangs Queensland Rugby League representative team and one picked for the Souths Logan Magpies.

Joel Brett, Jackson Morgan, Brandon Clarke, Declan Buckley and Dylan Flanagan were picked for the Mustangs - Tyler Han was picked for Souths Logan.

Gatton lock Morgan has been playing second row for the Mustangs - he said the high level of football has been a great experience.

”It's the next level, if you want to start moving up in your footy career you've got to be playing in this,” Morgan said.

The Mustangs play in the Auswide Bank Mal Meninga Cup against regional clubs from across the state.

The initiative supports grass roots football and gives regional boys a chance to be recognised by coaches and selectors of National Rugby League development programs.

The 17-year-old originally started on the bench, but when someone got injured Morgan got a shot to prove himself and has been on the starting team since.

Morgan will play his fourth game for the Mustangs this weekend and he's making every minute on the field count.

"I'm playing hard every game and playing to the best of my ability,” he said.

"I've just got to make sure I'm doing all the one-percenters like no missed tackles, hard runs every time and just working for the team.

"It gets your ticket to the Broncos.”

Playing alongside Morgan in the second row is his team mate 18-year-old Brett.

Brett played junior footy in the Ipswich competition, but moved to play in the Toowoomba Rugby League competition last year.

He hoped to draw from the talent in Toowoomba to improve his own game.

"It's always been a dream of mine to make it to the next level and play that professional level of football,” Brett said.

Brett said his time for the Mustangs has been very rewarding.

At present, the Mustangs sit second from the bottom on the Mal Meninga Cup ladder, just in front of the Redcliffe Dolphins.

The Mustangs have lost against Easts Tigers, the Sunshine Coast Falcons and the Tweed Seagulls, but won against the Northern Pride 31-28.

Hawks under-18 coach Josh Belz said he was proud of his players' efforts.

He looked forward to having the representative players back playing for the Hawks.

The under-18 Hawks team are yet to have a win in the 2019 season, but their luck may change with a full team.

"It's always going to be tough when people are playing out of position,” Belz said.

The Anzac Day game will be their first game for the season with a full team.

Brett and Morgan looked forward to rejoining their team in front of a home crowd at Cahill Park.