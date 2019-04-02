Menu
FAMILY EFFORT: Janet Scanlan, Evelyn Morris and Avril Morris shaved their heads for cancer.
News

Three generations of women sacrifice their hair for others

Meg Bolton
by
2nd Apr 2019 1:35 PM

BRAVING the shave is a deed Mount Whitestone mother Avril Morris always wanted to do.

Like many Australians, leukaemia has affected Mrs Morris's family, which brought the cause close to her heart.

Late last year the mother of three decided she would take the plunge, shaving her head for the Leukaemia Foundation.

"I think everyone should help as much as they can,” Mrs Morris said.

While she's had her mind set on shaving her head for years, since becoming a mother her empathy for others has grown.

She wants to lead by example to show her children how they could help the lives of others.

This mindset has already impacted her children, with six-year-old Evelyn also joining Mrs Morris in the cause.

Mrs Morris's mother Janet Scanlan also joined her daughter and granddaughter in their fundraising pursuit.

The trio just want to help as many people as they can.

Every day 35 Australians are diagnosed with a blood cancer, which means every 41 minutes one Aussie gets a diagnosis no one wants to receive.

Right now, more than 60,000 Australians are living with blood cancer or related disorders.

So far the trio have raised about $4000, which puts them in good stead to reach their goal of $5,000.

The trio shaved their heads in front of family and friends on Sunday, with shaving rights awarded to the highest bidder.

Gatton Star

