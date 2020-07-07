Three fresh charges for man who ignored Magistrate’s warning

A MAN caught driving without a licence was lucky not to lose it again, when he appeared in court facing three charges.

Junior Kepi was pulled over by police on a Lockyer Valley road just days after his court-ordered driving disqualification ended.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard Kepi had been disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence for four months but was expected to apply for a new one after the ban expired before he could drive again.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Windsor said, when police pulled him over, Kepi was unlicensed and the car he was driving was unregistered and uninsured.

“11.15pm on June 12, 2020, police intercepted the defendant on Lorikeet St, Regency Downs,” Sgt Windsor said.

“Checks were conducted and he had previously been subject to a drivers licence disqualification that had been imposed on February 2 for a period of four months.”

Sgt Windsor said Kepi’s vehicle’s registration had expired and had passed the point at which a 30-day grace period applied.

“Therefore it was no longer subject to compulsory third party insurance,” he said.

“He made free admissions that he knew he shouldn’t be driving and that the vehicle was unregistered.”

Magistrate Kay Ryan told Kepi she remembered disqualifying his license in February.

“And you should have gone back to get your license reissued, which is what I told you at the time,” Ms Ryan said.

Kepi told Ms Ryan, since police had pulled him over, he had applied for a Queensland driver’s license.

He pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving, driving an unregistered car and driving an uninsured car.

Ms Ryan fined Kepi $750 but let him keep his license.

“I am going to use my discretion and not disqualify you from driving today so make sure you do the right thing,” she said.

No conviction was recorded.

