Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Three fighting for life after crash

by Shiloh Payne
5th Apr 2020 3:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Three people are fighting for their lives after a car crashed in a plantation on the Sunshine Coast.

Paramedics were called to a single-vehicle incident off road adjacent to Johnson Rd in Coochin Ck at around 12.30pm where four had been injured.

A boy in his late teens suffered head and back injuries and was taken in a critical condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A woman in her 20s was also taken to hospital with critical chest and hip injuries.

A girl in her late teens suffered head injuries, also in a critical condition.

Another person was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Three fighting for life after crash

crashes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WRAP-UP: 9 non-virus stories you may have missed this week

        premium_icon WRAP-UP: 9 non-virus stories you may have missed this week

        News Your weekly wrap of virus-free stories from the region this week.

        Code silver: Prisoners on roof of jail

        premium_icon Code silver: Prisoners on roof of jail

        Breaking Prisoners are on the roof of Borallon Jail near Ipswich

        Pandemic pushes Pen Pal project to help elderly residents

        premium_icon Pandemic pushes Pen Pal project to help elderly residents

        News The program has a modern twist to stop the spread of germs into the nursing home.

        Staff hope free childcare offer will boost centre numbers

        premium_icon Staff hope free childcare offer will boost centre numbers

        News All staff have had hours cut and the centre has lost half its clients.