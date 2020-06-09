Three facing court over domestic violence order breaches

Police have dealt with multiple breaches of domestic violence orders this week.

DANGEROUS drivers and domestic violence disputes have occupied the attention of local police this week.

Suspended sentence

A 22-year-old Fernvale man was arrested in relation to contravening a domestic violence and Family Protection Act order.

He appeared in the Ipswich Magistrates Court and was sentenced to four months imprisonment, which was suspended for two years.

Domestic violence

In separate matters, a 48-year-old Lowood woman and a 42-year-old Fernvale woman were served with notices to appear for contravening domestic violence and Family Protection Act orders.

Both women will face Ipswich Magistrate’s Court, with one slated to appear on July 13, and the other on September 2.

Drink drivers

Two Fernvale men were intercepted on separate occasions by Lowood police and charged with drink driving.

Both men will face court in coming weeks.

Unregistered ride

A 25-year-old Lowood woman was also intercepted in Lowood and charged with driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

She will front the Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Disqualified driving

A 41-year-old Alexandra Hills man was intercepted by Lowood police on the Brisbane Valley Highway for driving while disqualified.

He was also issued with a notice to appear before the Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Assault charge

Lowood police charged a 39-year-old Lowood man with an assault matter.

He was served a notice to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on August 17.

Safe and sound

A woman who was reported missing from Kilcoy last week was found safely by members of the public at Hazeldean.

Emergency services thanked residents, friends and SES volunteers who assisted with the search.

Hooning crackdown

Police and councillors throughout the Somerset Region have condemned ongoing hooning activities in the area.

Those who are aware of hooning in their area are encouraged to report the incidents to their local police station.

