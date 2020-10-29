Three drunk drivers, one drug driver busted by Gatton cops

Three drunk drivers have been busted by Gatton police (file image)

POLICE will increase their focus on traffic enforcement at Gatton and across the state as the school holidays and Christmas approaches.

On October 20, at 5pm Gatton police stopped a vehicle on Woodlands Rd at Gatton.

A 37-year-old male driver blew 0.076 and will appear in Gatton Magistrates Court on November 23.

On October 21, at 8.50pm, police stopped a vehicle on Gatton Helidon road, where a 37-year-old female driver blew 0.071. She will appear Gatton Magistrates Court on November 16.

A 30-year-old man recorded a blood alcohol reading twice the legal limit on October 24, when stopped by police.

The man blew 0.101 and will appear in court on November 2.

On October 23, at 9.40pm, police stopped an unlicensed driver on Railway Street in Gatton and was issued a traffic infringement notice.

Police busted a driver on October 24 with drugs in their system.

About 11pm on William St, Gatton, police pulled over a driver for drug driving, who will appear in Gatton Magistrates Court on December 14.