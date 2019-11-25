Three drug offences makes man’s job hunt much harder

CONVICTION RECORDED: One Grandchester man pleaded guilty to three drug charges in the Gatton Magistrates Court.

CONVICTION RECORDED: One Grandchester man pleaded guilty to three drug charges in the Gatton Magistrates Court.

AFTER moving to the country to look after his dying mother, one man had trouble finding work.

Lachlan Treadwell moved to Grandchester to care for his mother and said he was not able to find work due to his age and remote location.

When he faced the Gatton Magistrates Court, pleading guilty to three drug-related charges, Treadwell told Magistrate Roger Stark his job-hunting could become much harder if his conviction was recorded

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told the court police pulled over Treadwell’s car in August while he was driving in Laidley.

After police confirmed Treadwell had traces of drugs in his system, they searched his car.

They found a clipseal bag containing less than one gram of crystal meth and a plastic drinking straw that had been cut and had traces of meth on it.

Treadwell told Mr Stark he “was owning” his actions but asked for special consideration.

“I was my mum’s carer and I watched her die... It’s not an excuse but I need to get on with my life and seek work,” Treadwell said.

“I’m asking you for two things today: this not be put on my permanent record... I wish to contribute to society rather than take from it.”

The court heard Treadwell had previous convictions for similar offences.

Treadwell was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for three months but his request to have his conviction not recorded was denied.

“You haven’t had convictions recorded in the past so I will do so today as this is now the fifth time you’ve been before the court for drug offences,” Mr Stark said.