Three decades of trees cleared for GM crop research

Dominic Elsome
by
25th Sep 2019 5:08 AM

A NUMBER of trees on the University of Queensland Gatton Campus have been cleared to make way for new research fields.

Some of the trees were more than 30-years-old, and included mango trees and and several nut trees.

The trees were cleared to make way for new research fields to genetically modified project crops.

Gatton campus director Janelle Zahmel said while the need to clear the trees was unfortunate, the GM crop fields required a monitoring zone around the fields the trees impeded.

"No one likes to lose trees," Ms Zahmel said.

"But we will be planting lots more around the campus."

The trees would also have left areas of the field in shade, impacting the accuracy of research.

The trees were mulched after being cleared.

Ms Zahmel was unable to tell the Gatton Star what crops were going to be planned to be tested in the fields, due to confidentiality.

But she said the fields would allow for more research into the future.

