Three dead in ‘horrific incident’ on Queensland street

The aftermath of a fire at Camp Hill where multiple crime scenes have been established. Picture: 9 News Queensland

A MAJOR crime investigation is underway after three people - including children - were found dead on a Brisbane street following a car fire this morning.

Police and emergency services are on scene at Raven St in Camp Hill after three people died following a car fire. Police were called to the fire at 8.20am.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed multiple patients had received severe burns. Children have been confirmed as among the dead.

The medical director was on scene.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed fire investigators were responding to the incident.

Raven St has been blocked by crime tape at both ends, as police swarm around a car wrapped in orange plastic.

Large numbers of emergency services, including paramedics remain on the street, as nearby residents watch on.

"Today is a very sad day," Police Minister Mark Ryan said.

"I have just been informed by the Police Commissioner that three people have died, including children, in a horrific incident at Camp Hill this morning.

"All emergency services are on scene.

"The situation is at a very early stage. I am informed that police are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding this tragic set of events."

