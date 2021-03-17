Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Three dead as plane crashes into car

by Ally Foster
17th Mar 2021 8:03 AM

 

Three people, including a four-year-old boy, have tragically died after a plane crashed into a car in US state of Florida.

CCTV footage from a nearby home captured the horrifying moment the plane crashed into an SUV and burst into flames shortly after taking off from the North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

The pilot and passenger on the aircraft died immediately. The mother, Megan Bishop, and her young son, Taylor, were left trapped inside the car.

Picture: Facebook
Picture: Facebook

Ms Bishop was reportedly able to pull herself free and the boy was rescued by emergency services.

The pair were transported to hospital in serious conditions, with officials later reporting the boy had died from his injuries.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the deadly crash, with officials suggesting the plane likely suffered a mechanical failure.

Originally published as Three dead as plane crashes into car

More Stories

car editors picks plane crash usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MPs’ shocking personal stories of sexual harassment, assault

        Premium Content MPs’ shocking personal stories of sexual harassment, assault

        Politics Some of Queensland’s most powerful women have shared personal stories of being sexually harassed and assaulted in the hope it empowers others to speak out.

        Woman accused of interfering with corpse of Blake Riley

        Premium Content Woman accused of interfering with corpse of Blake Riley

        News Police charged a 36-year-old woman with one count of interfering with a corpse and...

        Popular butcher in court after worker's horrific injuries

        Premium Content Popular butcher in court after worker's horrific injuries

        News A beef worker was left with horrific injuries after his arm was caught in...

        HARD LESSON: Lockyer farm worker in court over sex pill

        Premium Content HARD LESSON: Lockyer farm worker in court over sex pill

        Crime A Lockyer Valley man faced a stiff fine for buying a pill from an adult shop.