Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
There's been a crash in Melbourne this evening. Picture: Lana Murphy
There's been a crash in Melbourne this evening. Picture: Lana Murphy
Breaking

Four cops killed in horrific Melbourne crash

by Stephanie Bedo
22nd Apr 2020 8:08 PM | Updated: 8:16 PM

Four police officers have been killed after a massive crash involving a semi-trailer.

The accident happened on the Chandler Highway near Kew about 5.40pm after officers pulled over a Porsche for speeding.

"Emergency services are currently responding to a collision in Kew tonight," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"At this stage it is believed multiple vehicles are involved in the collision on the Chandler Highway and a number of police officers are believed to have been involved.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined at this stage. We will provide updates as they come to hand."

Multiple ambulances were seen leaving the scene.

Citybound lanes of the Eastern Freeway are closed between Bulleen Road and the Chandler Highway.

Motorists are being urged to exit the citybound lanes as early as possible and to find an alternative route.

Drivers can get back onto the freeway from the Chandler Highway entry.

Outbound traffic is heavily delayed through the area, so motorists should allow extra time.

More Stories

breaking news editors picks fatal crash fatalities melbourne police officer injured

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Suspected spinal injuries after serious bike crash

        premium_icon Suspected spinal injuries after serious bike crash

        News A man has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital after a horrific motorbike crash on the Western Downs.

        LIST: Four decisions Lockyer councillors will make today

        premium_icon LIST: Four decisions Lockyer councillors will make today

        Council News Lockyer Valley’s new councillors will gather for a regular meeting today.

        Returning councillor appointed as new Somerset deputy mayor

        premium_icon Returning councillor appointed as new Somerset deputy mayor

        Council News A third-term councillor has been appointed to serve as the Somerset Region’s new...

        Coronavirus Gatton: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus Gatton: all you need to know today

        Health Zero cases for the state for the second time this week