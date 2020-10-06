Three cannabis plants destroyed following Laidley drug raid

A Laidley Heights woman has had her drug stash destroyed following a raid at her home (File Image).

AFTER planting seeds and tending to the plants daily, Debra Lee Wotton has had her green leafy plants forfeited following a police raid.

Police searched Ms Wotton’s Laidley Heights home where she openly told them she had cannabis and three marijuana plants outside.

They found six clip seal bags containing 91 grams of cannabis in her bedroom as well as a manual grinder and metal smoking pipe.

Ms Wotton, 56, then took police outside to show them her three cannabis plants.

Police prosecutor senior constable Narelle Lowe told the Gatton Magistrates Court that Ms Wotton used the drugs to manage severe back pain and smoked on a nightly basis.

She appeared in court on Monday, September 28, for one charge of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used, one charge for possessing anything used in the commission of a crime and two charges for possessing a dangerous drug.

She pleaded guilty to the charges.

Her lawyer said Ms Wotton had a relatively old history of drug use dating back to 2006.

“She has been self-medicating for suffering arthritis, and she was in a motor vehicle accident in 2008, which aggravated the condition,” her lawyer said.

“She has been assessed as eligible for the drug and alcohol referral program.”

Magistrate Howard Osborne imposed one penalty for all offences.

She was charged with a $500 good behaviour bond for six months, and told to attend the drug and alcohol assessment sessions.

No conviction was recorded.