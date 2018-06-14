Menu
Police have recovered three bodies from cliffs at Beachy Head in East Sussex following a ‘major incident’. Picture: News Limited
Bodies found at popular tourist cliff site

by Marnie O’Neill
14th Jun 2018 1:44 PM

A MASSIVE operation is underway at a world-famous tourist destination in the United Kingdom where three bodies have been found.

Reports in British media say police recovered the bodies from the foot of cliffs at Beachy Head in East Sussex following a "major incident".

Initial reports said emergency crews were searching for a fourth person but police have now said they were incorrect.

"We are recovering three bodies at Beachy Head," police told The Sun Online.

"A call came through at 3.30pm (yesterday)."

No further details have been revealed but police, the coastguard and crews from the Royal National Lifesaving Institution (RNLI) are involved in the ongoing incident, according to the Eastbourne Herald.

It was understood "at least three bodies have been discovered on the beach have been discovered on the beach below the cliffs", the paper said.

The coroner's officer is also at the scene.

Police have not revealed whether the victims fell from the cliff or whether their deaths are suspicious.

The stunning site attracts more than 350,000 visitors from all over the world each year.

Locals have reported a number of rock falls in the past year with several chunks of the cliff tumbling into the sea, sparking safety concerns.

Beachy Head is the highest chalk sea cliff in Britain at 152 metres above sea level.

