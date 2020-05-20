Three arrested on 21 charges following Lockyer drug bust

DRUG BUST: Laidley Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said three men were arrested on drugs charges at the weekend. Picture: Nev Madsen

DRUG BUST: Laidley Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said three men were arrested on drugs charges at the weekend. Picture: Nev Madsen

THREE Lockyer Valley men have attracted a string of charges following a drug bust.

Between the three of them, the men racked up 21 charges, mostly for drug possession and dangerous drug production.

On Saturday, Laidley Police executed search warrants on a 56-year-old man, a 32-year-old man and a 57-year-old man.

READ MORE: Police investigating if alcohol played part in crash

Laidley Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said during the search of a Kensington Grove home, police found several cannabis plants growing, harvested marijuana and three guns.

Among his drug charges, one of the men also copped two firearm charges, one for possessing restricted items and one for possessing firearms.

Searching a property in Lockyer Waters, police found more cannabis plants and harvested marijuana.

READ MORE: Cops unsure why this certain type of crime has dropped

Police searched a Laidley property and found cut up marijuana.

“Police got information as a result of inquiries and executed warrants, which were predominantly in the Laidley area,” Snr Sgt Draheim said.

He said he could not confirm if the people charged were connected.

The three men will be facing Gatton Magistrates Court.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur