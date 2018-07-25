Menu
Login
80g of ice has been seized in Miriam Vale overnight
80g of ice has been seized in Miriam Vale overnight QLD Police
News

Three arrested in $30K Miriam Vale drug bust

Hannah Sbeghen
by
25th Jul 2018 11:56 AM | Updated: 1:24 PM

THREE Sunshine Coast men found with $30,0000 worth of methamphetamine last night in Miriam Vale will face the Gladstone courthouse this afternoon.

The men, aged 30, 35 and 45, were driving from the Sunshine Coast to Gladstone when they were stopped in Miriam Vale about 9.30pm for a routine check.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen said 80g of methamphetamine was found in the drug bust.

"It is a substantial amount of drugs that would've been on Gladstone streets had they not been pulled over," Det Sgt Andersen said.

"Police allege that those drugs would of been supplied in Gladstone.

"It's a win for police," he said.

The three men have been charged with possession and supply of drugs and will face court at 2pm today.

Det Sgt Andersen said the successful drug raid was a result of regular traffic operations.

drugs editors picks methamphetamine
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Young farmers face off at Gatton Show

    Young farmers face off at Gatton Show

    News Teams of four were put through their paces last Friday night to kickstart the Gatton Show.

    • 25th Jul 2018 2:00 PM
    Laidley Lions team live their Suncorp dream

    Laidley Lions team live their Suncorp dream

    News Eight boys took the field with one injured player named coach.

    Gatton's Family Health clinic spreads its wings

    Gatton's Family Health clinic spreads its wings

    News Dr Mohammed Sultan arrived in Gatton 17 years ago.

    Lockyer flavour heads to Brisbane

    Lockyer flavour heads to Brisbane

    News Our producers a hit at Regional Flavours

    Local Partners