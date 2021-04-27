Menu
A brawl outside a train station has left one teen girl with a stab wound and three others in police custody.
Crime

Three arrested after teen stabbed in alleged station brawl

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
27th Apr 2021 7:31 PM
A teenage girl has been rushed to hospital and three others arrested after an alleged stabbing at a western Sydney station this afternoon.

After reports of a brawl at Merrylands Station about 4pm on Tuesday, a 15 year-old girl with a stab wound was found by emergency services.

Paramedics treated the girl for the wound to her shoulder at the scene before she was rushed to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a serious but stable condition.

Police are investigating following an alleged stabbing during a brawl at Merrylands Train Station. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
Three other teenage girls were arrested at the scene a short time later.

Reports indicate a fight allegedly took place between two groups of teenagers in the car park and bus stop sections of the station before the 15 year-old was stabbed.

It's reported several other teenagers fled the scene.

The trio of girls held at the scene were questioned and searched outside Merrylands Station, with brown paper bags placed over their hands before being bundled into police wagons.

A crime scene remains in place outside the station.

