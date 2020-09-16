Three arrested after evading police in stolen car

THREE Toowoomba teenagers are due in the Toowoomba Childrens Court after they used a stolen car to evaded police.

The 15-year-old boys broke into a Bridget St home in Middle Ridge, sometime early Monday morning, where they stole a silver BMW.

A day later police observed the BMW driving dangerously on the Ipswich Motorway at Oxley.

Concerned for public safety, police deployed road spikes to slow the car near the Tallegalla Two Tree Hill Rd and Warrego Highway intersection at Marburg.

The teens did not stop, despite the spikes deflating their tires.

They drove on the car's bare rims until Weier Rd, at Hatton Vale, where they were taken into custody without incident.

Two will face the Toowoomba Childrens Court today, while the third will go before the magistrate tomorrow.

