Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Three arrested after evading police in stolen car

Michael Nolan
16th Sep 2020 11:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THREE Toowoomba teenagers are due in the Toowoomba Childrens Court after they used a stolen car to evaded police.

The 15-year-old boys broke into a Bridget St home in Middle Ridge, sometime early Monday morning, where they stole a silver BMW.

A day later police observed the BMW driving dangerously on the Ipswich Motorway at Oxley.

Concerned for public safety, police deployed road spikes to slow the car near the Tallegalla Two Tree Hill Rd and Warrego Highway intersection at Marburg.

The teens did not stop, despite the spikes deflating their tires.

They drove on the car's bare rims until Weier Rd, at Hatton Vale, where they were taken into custody without incident.

Two will face the Toowoomba Childrens Court today, while the third will go before the magistrate tomorrow.

MORE STORIES:

Restaurant forced to close after failed safety inspection

Teenager cops jail time on first series of offences

20-y-o adds to his 10-page criminal history with jail term

evade police stolen cars toowoomba childrens court toowoomba crime toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Good news for stranded Aussies

      Good news for stranded Aussies
      • 16th Sep 2020 11:37 AM

      Top Stories

        $550k in 2020: Big cash to access our pollies

        Premium Content $550k in 2020: Big cash to access our pollies

        Politics Labor and the LNP in Queensland have cashed in to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars by selling access to senior politicians.

        TOP DOC: The best doctor in town as voted by you

        Premium Content TOP DOC: The best doctor in town as voted by you

        News YOUR votes decided who the region’s best doctor is.

        Creative border jumper couldn’t fool police

        Premium Content Creative border jumper couldn’t fool police

        News A concerned citizen tipped police off to the cunning plan

        Hwy upgrades to start within 100 days of election: Candidate

        Premium Content Hwy upgrades to start within 100 days of election: Candidate

        Politics ONE Lockyer candidate has made a massive promise to the electorate that vital...