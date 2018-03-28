Menu
Thousands want 'split'

The petition for Southern Downs Regional Council to de-amalgamate will be presented to parliament on May 2.
SIGNATURES in favour of de-amalgamation continue to rack up, with about 3200 collected so far.

More than 1800 people have signed the hard copy petition, while a further 1390 have completed the online form. Granite Belt Community Association president Rev Alan Colyer says numbers continue to flood in each day.

"All of Wallangarra has been done but we haven't counted those numbers," he said. "We've got to go out now into the other suburbs. I'm pleased with how it's tracking."

Rev Colyer said the campaign would head to Allora and Killarney in coming days, as well as hitting the streets of Warwick.

He said he had been surprised by how many in Warwick seemed to support the cause. "But, we really need a lot more (signatures). Every one counts."

Stanthorpe Border Post

