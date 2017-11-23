Menu
Thousands raised for Toowoomba hospice care

WELL DONE: Withcott's Backyard Basement Op Shop raised $3000 for Toowoomba Hospice Pastoral Care Service.
WTHCOTT'S Backyard Basement Op Shop team has raised an impressive $3000 donation for Toowoomba Hospice.

Hospice Administration and Fundraising Manager Mark Munro thanked the op shop staff for their tireless fundraising efforts.

"This wonderful donation will be used to contribute towards our Pastoral Care team who offer emotional and spiritual support for our clients and their families,” Mr Munro said.

"It is community groups/clubs and organisations like the Backyard Basement Op Shop that helps us with our vision to provide palliative and respite care based on mutual respect, trust and individual needs.”

The Backyard Basement Op Shop has supported the work of the Toowoomba Hospice in years past, however this year the money will be put towards the Hospice latest fundraising campaign 'Giving Program'.

Backyard Basement Op Shop volunteers - who are part of the Community Outreach of the Withcott Church of Christ - volunteer their time to run the op shop to help raise money for many different charities which fit in with their ethos.

Anyone with donations of any unwanted clothes, toys, shoes, bags, books or bric-a-brac to the Op Shop should phone Anne Watterson on 46374891 or drop them off at the Backyard Basement Op Shop (shop 5, 8561 Warrego Highway) located behind the Withcott Spa.

