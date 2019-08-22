Ergon Energy linesmen restore power to 1700 homes

UPDATE: Ergon Energy linesmen have restored power to 1700 homes and businesses affected by a blackout.

11.15AM: WINDY weather is to blame for a widespread power outage across much of South Toowoomba.

An Ergon Energy spokesman said a transformer at the corner of West St and Stenner St exploded earlier today, knocking out the power supply to nearby homes and businesses.

About 1700 properties are affected.

"It is a very windy day and sometimes when branches come down on the powerlines they produce an arc and cause a power surge," he said

"The windy weather condition are not ideal."

Ergon Energy crews are working to fix the fault, but there is no estimated time for when power will be restored.

Ergon Energy reports the affected suburbs include Harristown, Kearneys Spring, Darling Heights and Middle Ridge.

The loss of power is due to damaged lines, requiring emergency repairs.

There are also reports of a traffic light malfunction along West St.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers were called to direct traffic.