Thousands of stories on sale

The annual Blue Care Book Sale is back this week, bigger than ever.

The Gatton Shire Hall has been stacked with enough books to fill a library, piled into produce boxes.

Book lovers of all ages are invited to sift through this treasure trove of stories during the three-day sale.

This year's event was held back a few months by renovations to the hall, but organiser Val Kilah says this the delay has had its benefits.

"This one's a bit late, we usually have it in June, that's why we've got extra books too, I think,” she said.

"We've brought 38 bin-fulls in. They're half-tonne vegie bins, so the number of books here is well and truly in the thousands.”

Enough books to fill 38 of these half-tonne storage bins were contributed to the sale Nathan Greaves

There are so many books on offer at this year's event that organisers have been unable to find space to display all of them, with some of the vegetable bins at the back of a hall still full of books.

Entry to the sale is free, and it costs only $15 to fill a bag, with all of the proceeds going towards Blue Care services in the Lockyer Valley.

Other donated items are also on sale in and around the hall, including toys, magazines, and plants.

Val said past years have averaged 500 visitors, and she is hoping the extra books on offer this year will encourage more people to visit and take part.

The sale lasts until 1pm on Saturday, August 10.