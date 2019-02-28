Thousands of reads on offer at Blue Care book sale

UPCYCLED BOOKS: Aub Kilah has been a Blue Care volunteer for 12 years.

GATTON book lovers will be treated to three days of treasure hunting with the arrival of Blue Care's first book sale of the year.

Held in the Gatton Shire Hall from today, the event boasts 86 tables filled with boxes of books.

Blue Care volunteer of 20 years and sale organiser Val Kilah said there were more books on offer than at any previous event.

"Much more than ever. Thousands. We've got another four bins full to sort through, as well,” she said.

The collection is made up of donated books, with plenty of fiction, children's, reference, biographies, romance, gardening and cook books on offer.

More than just an opportunity to stock up on books, the sale aims to raise money for the local branch of Blue Care.

"They use the money for respite clients,” Mrs Kilah said.

"It means they get extra things that they wouldn't be able to afford.”

Books that aren't sold are recycled.

Spokesperson for recycled packaging company Visy Industries, and Blue Care volunteer of 12 years, Aub Kilah, said the books that weren't sold were given a second life.

"Books we can't sell go to Visy Industries and are turned into cartons for the fruit and vegetable industry,” he said.

The event is held three times a year and volunteers estimate it has been running for 28 years.

Blue Care sale info:

Today - 8am to 5pm

Friday - 8am to 5pm

Saturday - 8am to noon

Gatton Shire Hall, North Street, Gatton

Entry to the event is free.