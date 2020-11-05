Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mangoes from a Northern Territory supplier have been recalled after fruit fly larvae was found in a mango in South Australia.
Mangoes from a Northern Territory supplier have been recalled after fruit fly larvae was found in a mango in South Australia.
News

Thousands of mangoes recalled after fruit fly find

by NATASHA EMECK
5th Nov 2020 2:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THOUSANDS of mangoes from a Northern Territory supplier have been recalled after fruit fly larvae was found in a mango in South Australia.

South Australia's Department of Primary Industries and Regions has requested about 2000 trays of mangoes from the affected NT grower be pulled from supermarket shelves to be either fumigated or destroyed.

This includes all produce sent to South Australia since Monday, October 5, from the affected grower.

The outbreak was discovered by a member of the public who quickly notified authorities.

A spokeswoman from NT's Department of Industry they were working with the impacted supplier and SA officials.

"To date the supplier has complied with all national requirements," she said.

"Based on the current information, this is an isolated incident and no further recalls need to be issued.

"The department will continue to monitor the situation."

natasha.emeck@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Thousands of NT mangoes recalled after fruit fly find

food recall fruit fly mangoes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        42C heat storm: Extreme weather to smash Qld from today

        Premium Content 42C heat storm: Extreme weather to smash Qld from today

        Weather Much of Queensland is set to be hit by unprecedented heat, high fire danger and potentially destructive thunderstorms in an extreme weather event.

        Magistrate slams pensioner for assaulting Woolworths worker

        Premium Content Magistrate slams pensioner for assaulting Woolworths worker

        News A Gatton magistrate slammed a Lockyer Valley pensioner

        Man on run from police for eight years found in Laidley

        Premium Content Man on run from police for eight years found in Laidley

        News A Bowen man on the run from police for eight years after failing to surrender into...

        Checkout operator’s touching story for fundraising effort

        Premium Content Checkout operator’s touching story for fundraising effort

        Community The Gatton supermarket may have been the top fundraiser in the state, but there’s a...