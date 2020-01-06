Thousands flow to RSL branches to boost veteran support

BIG BOOST: Helidon RSL Sub Branch president Chris Forden and member for Wright Scott Buchholz. The Helidon RSL will receive more than $3000 in federal funding.

LOCKYER Valley RSLs will share in more than $30,000 in federal funding to help them to support our veterans.

The Helidon RSL Sub-Branch will receive a big boost to their veteran support and advocacy service, thanks to the government’s Building Excellence in Support and Training grants program.

President Chris Forden welcomed the BEST funding.

“It is going to mean a lot to the work we do,” Mr Forden said. “We’re going to be able to continue the help we extend to our community.

“We’re going to do what we’re supposed to do – look after our veterans and their families.

“Our thanks goes to Mr Buchholz, our Federal Member, for his support and of course we will continue the work we do for the local community.”

Under this round of funding, the Helidon RSL Sub-Branch will receive $3475.

Federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz announced the new funding alongside Mr Forden.

“The BEST grants provide funding for RSLs and other veterans’ groups, to assist with the administrative costs associated with providing support services, such as travel, communications and office supplies,” Mr Buchholz said

“Our RSLs are an integral part of the veteran support network, assisting returned service men, women and, of course, their families.

“The work of advocates, volunteers and the wider RSL community is vital to ensuring the health and wellbeing of those that have given our great country so much.”

The following local RSL groups also received funding under the scheme.