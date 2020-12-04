Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Thousands exposed to infected woman

by Ally Foster
4th Dec 2020 6:16 AM

 

Thousands of people in Sydney may have been exposed to COVID-19 after an infected woman travelled on a dozen different trains and light rail services.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced yesterday that a woman who works at a Sydney hotel complex that quarantines returned travellers had tested positive to COVID-19.

The woman travelled on the train from Minto to Lidcombe and Central and on the light rail from Central to Darling Harbour on multiple occasions while potentially infectious, sparking concerns thousands of others could have been exposed to the virus.

The case has sparked a testing blitz of hotel staff at the Ibis hotel in Darling Harbour and Novotel. Anyone living in the Minto area has also been urged to come forward for testing.

It is too early to tell how the woman caught the virus and whether or not it was from a returned traveller.

Ms Berejiklian said the situation was "very serious" and she "won't hesitate to act" if the situation requires NSW's restrictions to change.

Originally published as Thousands exposed to infected woman

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Disability access works near completion in Gatton

        Premium Content Disability access works near completion in Gatton

        News The construction coincides with International Day of People with Disability

        Young motorcyclist killed on highway near Toogoolawah

        Premium Content Young motorcyclist killed on highway near Toogoolawah

        News A person has died after a two vehicle crash last night. DETAILS HERE:

        IN COURT: Drug user’s ‘stiff fine’ doesn’t deter bad habit

        Premium Content IN COURT: Drug user’s ‘stiff fine’ doesn’t deter bad habit

        Crime A Lockyer Valley drug user has not been deterred by a previous “stiff fine”...

        Brief relief before heatwave back with a vengeance

        Premium Content Brief relief before heatwave back with a vengeance

        Weather Weather: Intense heatwave to return, leading into next week