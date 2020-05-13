Thousands available in fire recovery funds

Grants up to $100,000 are available to bushfire affected groups in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions to reduce the risks posed by future disasters.

GROUPS still recovering from the devastating 2019 bushfire season will be able to access $6 million worth of support during the next two years.

The funding is open to non-government organisations, research bodies, industry groups and peak bodies, community groups, and local governments, provided they are in one of the 23 areas worst affected by the fires.

Both the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions are included in the list of eligible areas.

People can apply for small grants of $2500–$50,000, or large grants of up to $100,000, with applications closing on June 3.

Preference will be given to projects that reduce the risks posed by future disasters, by promoting preparedness and improving resilience against future events.

Projects should also support local businesses and the community, reducing the need for the community to depend on further government assistance

The money is being made available through a joint package funded by the State and Federal governments, with successful applicants receiving their funds from August 1.

Application details and more information can be found on the Queensland Government website.