Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Grants up to $100,000 are available to bushfire affected groups in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions to reduce the risks posed by future disasters.
Grants up to $100,000 are available to bushfire affected groups in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions to reduce the risks posed by future disasters.
News

Thousands available in fire recovery funds

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
13th May 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GROUPS still recovering from the devastating 2019 bushfire season will be able to access $6 million worth of support during the next two years.

The funding is open to non-government organisations, research bodies, industry groups and peak bodies, community groups, and local governments, provided they are in one of the 23 areas worst affected by the fires.

READ MORE: Building permit fees waived for Somerset fire victims

Both the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions are included in the list of eligible areas.

People can apply for small grants of $2500–$50,000, or large grants of up to $100,000, with applications closing on June 3.

Preference will be given to projects that reduce the risks posed by future disasters, by promoting preparedness and improving resilience against future events.

READ MORE: 20 fire brigades to receive crucial funding

Projects should also support local businesses and the community, reducing the need for the community to depend on further government assistance

The money is being made available through a joint package funded by the State and Federal governments, with successful applicants receiving their funds from August 1.

READ MORE: Bushfire recovery plan to target noxious weed

Application details and more information can be found on the Queensland Government website.

bushfire recovery lockyer valley region somerset region
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GREEN LIGHT: Lockyer PT to resume outdoor fitness sessions

        premium_icon GREEN LIGHT: Lockyer PT to resume outdoor fitness sessions

        News A Gatton personal trainer will lace up her running shoes this weekend, along with nine clients, as restrictions ease.

        Corona cops who’ll enforce our restaurant rules

        premium_icon Corona cops who’ll enforce our restaurant rules

        News Regular law-enforcement officers could be freed up

        Petition launched to save popular Gatton cafe

        premium_icon Petition launched to save popular Gatton cafe

        Council News Council silent on “decommissioning” Staging Post Cafe

        It took a pandemic to give nurses recognition they deserve

        premium_icon It took a pandemic to give nurses recognition they deserve

        Community People were conscious of nurses’ efforts prior to the pandemic, but even more so...