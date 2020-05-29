Menu
Energex crews are on scene after a car brought down a powerline in the Lockyer Valley..
UPDATE: Car brings down powerline ontop of bus

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
29th May 2020 4:22 PM | Updated: 4:57 PM
UPDATE: One patient was transported to hospital after a car and bus became ensared in powerlines following a crash. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed crews were called to the accident on Old Laidley-Forest Hill rd at 3.25pm. 

A car had crashed into a powerpole, bring powerlines down ontop of a bus. 

A male patient was transported to Ispwich Hospital with a shoulder injury. 

No injuries were reported from the bus. 

The accident has left 3844 customers without power as Energex crews work to restore service. 

EARLIER: A CAR has brought down a power pole in the Lockyer Valley, leaving thousands without power.

A spokesman for Energex confirmed a vehicle had hit a power pole on Old Laidley-Forest Hill road, in Laidley North.

Energex is presently reporting 3844 customers have been affected.

Energex crews are on scene working to restore power.

The spokesman could not estimate when this would be, but said crews were working "as quickly and safely as possible".

More to come

