Thomson is ready to ride the American bulls

HOLD ON: Mount Walker's Ty Thomson is focussing on his bull riding. Cindy Laroo

Bull riding: Every second counts for Mount Walker's Ty Thomson.

He's ranked second in the National Rodeo Association junior category and two months ago he was runner up at the Australian finals.

But the young bull rider is holding on for the chance to compete internationally, with plans to make his American rodeo circuit debut in 2019.

"The ultimate dream is to be riding in America and to win the world,” Thomson said.

To get prepared, the 17-year-old is spending as much time as he can in the ring in Australia.

"I think I've only had one weekend off this year,” he said.

This year, Thomson will finish his junior and novice career before turning 18 and moving exclusively to the open competition.

Despite his success Thomson has only recently started training to keep fit, but when it comes to strategy, he said you have to be prepared for everything.

"I guess the time you go out there setting a game plan is the time he'll (the bull) do something different and it won't work for you and you'll end up in the dirt,” Thomson said.

The sport has cost Thomson three broken arms and a broken knee cap, but after changing his riding arm he's been determined to succeed in the sport ever since.

"You never know who's going to win it, that's probably the best part about the sport, one day you can be on top and the next day you can be down in the dirt,” he said.