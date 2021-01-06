Herbert MP Phillip Thompson's office has been inundated with calls and visits from Townsville's victims of crime.

The Federal MP has made a name for himself in holding the three state government MPs to account, especially when it comes to crime.

Now, Mr Thompson is requesting a meeting with the three local state representatives Aaron Harper, Scott Stewart and Les Walker as the crime issue escalated over the Christmas break.

In a letter, Mr Thompson wrote: "as you would be aware, there has been a significant spike in extremely concerning incidents over the past few weeks including stolen cars, carjackings by masked teens, armed robberies and senseless, costly vandalism."

Mr Thompson said people had shared "harrowing" stories and have all said they were now living in fear for their safety.

Herbert MP Phillip Thompson. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"I'm sure you would agree this is not what we want to see in our city," Mr Thompson wrote.

"It is simply unacceptable"

Mr Thompson accused the three members of taking leave while the community suffered in a video on Facebook.

However, only Townsville MP Scott Stewart is on leave after working through Christmas and New Year.

"It's easy for the federal member to cause a lot of fear," Mundingburra MP Mr Walker said.

"The police service is doing a great job, and you would have heard they caught another baddie in relation to carjackings.

"We are not announcing on a State Government level what the police are doing as a strategy to catch these offenders.

"The police are doing a very good job, they have got a plan, and they've got resources, and they've got more resources coming."

Mr Walker said if the federal MP wanted to talk, he was "only a phone call away".

He called on Mr Thompson to stop using social media to create fear.

Originally published as Thompson to take on Labor trio over crime