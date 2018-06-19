Thomas Markle’s word of warning to Harry

THOMAS Markle told Prince Harry "never to raise a hand" when he asked permission to marry her, he revealed today.

In his first interview since missing Meghan Markle and Harry's wedding he said: "I said to him, 'you're a gentleman, promise me you'll never raise your hand against my daughter' and I gave my permission."

The 73-year-old revealed on Monday's Good Morning Britain how Harry asked him for Meghan's hand in marriage, The Sun reports.

Thomas Markle said he deeply regretted not being there. Picture: Supplied

He said: "Meghan told me first and then a few times after that Harry got on the phone with Meghan, they got on the phone together, and Harry asked for her hand on the phone.

He told UK breakfast TV hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid he "wished" he had been the one to walk Meghan into St George's Chapel, and revealed he cried as he watched Prince Charles step in on May 19.

The former lighting director, who lives in Mexico, was forced to pull out of the royal wedding with just days to go for a heart operation.

In the week running up to the big day he changed his mind several times over if he would be attending, before finally deciding he wouldn't be able to fly to the UK.

Meghan Markle’s father said he was grateful Prince Charles had walked her down the aisle instead. Picture: BBC

The Duchess of Sussex's dad said: "The unfortunate thing for me now is I'm a footnote in one of the greatest moments in history rather than the dad walking her down the aisle."

But added: "I was honoured. I can't think of a better replacement than someone like Prince Charles.

"It might have been a treat for him as well because he didn't have a daughter."

He also shared details on his first chat with his new royal son-in-law: "He said 'Hello, Thomas' and I said 'Hi, Harry' and it became a conversation back and forth mostly about politics he was asking me how I was feeling that day and I said how unhappy I was with the President Donald Trump, and that's how it began.

"We talked a little about how they met and how happy they were with each other.

"He's quite easy to talk to, he's quite a comfortable person to talk to. I wasn't nervous.

"10,000 miles apart it's hard to be nervous talking to someone on the phone."

Thomas Markle has broken his silence in his first TV interview. Picture: Supplied

When asked when he knew they were serious about their relationship, he said: "I can't give you a date no, it was certainly a few months before the announcement of the engagement.

"My daughter is very intelligent. She knows how to choose who she wants to be with. She's a smart girl and she made a good pick.

"The royals are very complicated, but she can always rise to that occasion.

"My daughter is capable of anything and she will be a compliment to the royal family."

It was announced that Thomas would walk his daughter down the aisle when she married Prince Harry on May 19.

Thomas planned to make the trip from Mexico, where he is spending his retirement, to attend the wedding and had been spotted looking up the latest on the happy couple online.

It was revealed he had staged pictures with the paparazzi - something he has since apologised for.

On May 14, it emerged he had been struck down by a heart problem and pulled out of the ceremony after realising he was too ill to make the trip.

Meghan, 36, said: "Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding.

"I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.

She walked about half the aisle by herself, with Charles waiting further down to escort her from the end of the Nave to the altar.

This story first appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.