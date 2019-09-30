This young rodeo star is on his way to back-to-back titles

TOP RESULTS: Glamorgan Vale Cowboy Nash Jones claimed a slew of results at the 2019 Callopie Rodeo on the weekend.

RODEO: Glamorgan Vale cowboy Nash Jones is one step closer to snagging another steer riding title.

The 14-year-old dominated at the Callopie Rodeo on Friday, winning in the U14 mini bulls, junior bullride, and mini-bull shoot-out.

The young cowboy also claimed second in the U15 Steer ride.

"I was pretty pleased - it was good,” Nash said.

With just a few rounds to go, the young-gun is closing in on a follow-up title to last year's win, and Nash was excited to keep up his form into the home stretch.

Sitting clear at the top of the table with 2120 points, Nash is well ahead of his nearest rival on 960 points.

While some would wince at the thought of climbing onto bull and holding on for dear life, he relishes it.

"It's the adrenalin rush - it's the feeling and the atmosphere,” he said.

In the lead up to his rides, Nash said he just relaxed and focuses on the task at hand.

"I sit around, just talk with the boys, listen music and just think about not letting go,” he said.

Rodeo is a way of life for the youngster, with his whole family competing in the sport.

"I've grown up around rodeo - my dad rode bulls, mum has roped my whole life,” he said.

With parents already in the sport, it wasn't long before Nash started getting involved.

"I started roping when I was three, I got on my first sheep when i was three and started riding putty calves when I was six,” he said.

Following the weekend's strong performance, Nash next heads to the Injune Rodeo on October 12, hoping to solidify his lead.