This week's guide to surviving the school holidays

The HCVAQ Historic Truck, Tractor and Machinery Show is one of the events coming up this week Tom Threadingham

With school holidays well and truly underway, there are more activities on offer than ever to keep families busy.

QFES Open Day

On Saturday 28, fire stations throughout South East Queensland will be open for public tours, with firefighters on-hand to educate people about fire safety and preparedness, and the conditions of this year's unexpectedly savage bushfire season.

Stations involved in this initiative include Forest Hill, Helidon, Laidley, Lowood, and Rosewood, all of which will be open from 9am-12pm.

HCVAQ Truck & Tractor Show

Bring the whole family along to check out the vintage and classic trucks at the Gatton Showgrounds this Saturday.

The event will feature a Mac truck display, show trucks, buses, tractors, engines and a Grand Parade.

There will also be trade stands, stalls, and food and drink available.

The show will be open from 8am-4pm.

Charlotte's Web

A stage adaptation of the best-selling book Charlotte's Web will be coming to the Somerset Civic Centre this weekend.

The shows will be held at 6pm on Sunday, September 29, and 10am on Monday, September 30.

The shows are free, but bookings are essential.

To secure your tickets, call 5424 2713.

Escape Rooms

As part of the Somerset Council's massive school holiday program, Lowood Library is hosting a series of free Escape Room activities for visitors aged 12 to 17.

Bookings are essential, so check out the council and library websites to find out more, or call 5425 9104.

The next session will be on Tuesday, October 1, from 10:30am-11:30am.

There will be another on Wednesday, from 3pm-4pm.

A final challenge will take place on Thursday, from 10:30am-11:30am.

Teddy Bear Picnic

The annual Teddy Bears Picnic will be returning to the Fernvale Community Hall on Wednesday, October 2.

Presented by Somerset Regional Council as part of their massive school holiday program, the day will offer free family fun from 10am to 1pm.

Planned attractions include a jumping castle, face painting, arts and craft, information stalls, lucky door prizes, snow cones, and a parade.

A picnic wouldn't be complete without snacks, so there will be plenty of food and drink options available as well.