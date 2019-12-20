Menu
GREAT JOB: Toogoolawah Police sergeant John Cumner. Photo: Ali Kuchel.
Small town records just three traffic accidents for the year

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
20th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
TRAFFIC accidents and crime have both declined in Toogoolawah, thanks to the ongoing efforts of local police.

"From the first of January, we've only had three reported injury traffic crashes in our division, which is extraordinary," Sergeant John Cumner said.

"Tragically, one of these was a fatal crash, which took the life of one of our locals."

The Toogoolawah police division has been stepping up its efforts to maintain road safety, in light of ongoing issues surrounding the viability of State Highway 17.

"We've put significant effort on traffic patrols and enforcement for safety on the Brisbane Valley Highway, so we're very happy with the result," Sgt Cumner said.

"We're looking to continue those efforts, and try to keep injury crashes to an absolute minimum."

The year kicked off with heightened crime, and the Toogoolawah station has carried out several investigations to resolve these issues.

"Through the year we've had a significant spike in property crime and theft, especially in the first three months," Sgt Cumner said.

"We worked very hard on that, which resulted in numerous arrests of persons from Caboolture and Deception Bay that were targeting small country towns."

He also said the station had been collaborating with the community through continued involvement with clubs, groups and event, particularly charity days and fundraisers.

"We've been doing that for about 13 years, and we're going to continue that," he said.

